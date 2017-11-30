ICC prosecutor reaffirms she won't open Gaza flotilla probe

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The International Criminal Court prosecutor is standing by her previous decision not to open a full-scale investigation into the storming by Israeli forces of an aid flotilla heading to Gaza in 2010.

In November 2014, Fatou Bensouda declined a request by the Indian Ocean island nation of Comoros to investigate the May 31, 2010, storming of a vessel in the flotilla, which was sailing under a Comoros flag.

She said war crimes may have been committed on the Mavi Marmara ship, where eight Turks and one Turkish-American were killed and several other pro-Palestinian activists were wounded by Israeli commandos, but ruled the case wasn't serious enough to merit an ICC probe.