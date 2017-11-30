India's GDP grows 6.3 per cent, up from 5.7 per cent

NEW DELHI — India's economy grew 6.3 per cent in the quarter ending in September from a year earlier, rebounding from 5.7 per cent growth in the previous quarter.

Government statistics released Thursday showed strong growth in trade, hotels, transport and communication. Agriculture, forestry and fishing were relatively flat.

The GDP figures compared the three-month period with the same period the previous year.

India has recently undergone major economic changes.

Just over a year ago, the government removed 86 per cent of the currency from circulation without warning in an effort to fight money laundering and tax evasion.