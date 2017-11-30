Israeli army: Settlers attacked; Palestinians shot dead

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says a group of Jewish settlers were attacked by stone throwers in the West Bank after which one of the settlers opened fire and killed one of the Palestinians.

The military says the shooting took place on Thursday in the village of Qusra, south of the city of Nablus, when a group of hiking settlers and students were pelted with rocks.

The military says medical teams were on the screen and tried to save the Palestinian. It says the incident is being investigated.

Palestinians identified the man as 47-year-old Mahmoud Odeh. Palestinian Authority official Ghassan Daghlas says Odeh was working his land when he was confronted by settlers, one of whom shot him in the chest.