Italy: 4 from skinhead group ID'd for anti-migrant manifesto

MILAN — Police in the Italian city of Como say authorities have identified four people as right-wing extremists who interrupted a meeting on housing migrants to read an anti-migrant manifesto.

Police said Thursday that the four were being investigated on suspicion of private violence, a crime that involves forcing others to tolerate the reading of a political statement against their will.

A video of the Tuesday evening incident shows a dozen people, most with shaved heads, standing around a conference table that humanitarian group representatives were using. One read a statement on behalf of Veneto Fronte Skinheads, an extremist group, railing against an "invasion" of migrants.