Judge finds woman not competent in murder-for-hire case

CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire judge has found that an 83-year-old woman accused of a failed murder-for-hire plot involving her son's ex-wife is not competent at this time to stand trial and is a danger to herself and others.

Judge Brian Tucker issued a ruling Thursday dismissing indictments for now against Pauline Chase. She and her 63-year-old son, Maurice Temple, have been jailed since July on $1 million bail each. They pleaded not guilty to criminal solicitation of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and attempt to commit murder. Temple will stand trial.