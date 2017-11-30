Justin Bieber's bodyguard arrested on DUI charge in Miami

MIAMI — The head of security for singer Justin Bieber has been arrested in Miami following a crash that injured two officers.

Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said in a news release that 32-year-old Michael Arana was charged with DUI and leaving the scene of a crash with injuries.

The Miami Herald reports two police officers were injured when their cruiser was rear-ended by Arana's vehilcle about 2:30 a.m. Thursday in Kendall, which is south of Miami. Officials said they were initially treated at the hospital and are now recovering at home.

No further details were immediately available.