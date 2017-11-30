Lawyers: Homeless man was illegally jailed for 2 months

ATLANTA — An advocacy group says a homeless man arrested in Atlanta for holding a sign seeking help was illegally jailed for two months because he couldn't afford to pay $200 bail.

The Southern Center for Human Rights filed a petition Wednesday in Fulton County Superior Court seeking the release of Sean Ramsey. It says Ramsey was held without a hearing or access to an attorney.

A police report shows Ramsey was arrested Sept. 19 as he held a sign reading "homeless please help." He was charged with pedestrian soliciting on a roadway.