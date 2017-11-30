Lebanese PM decries Hezbollah's involvement in region's wars

BEIRUT — Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri says he fears that Hezbollah's military role in regional conflicts will end up costing his country dearly.

But Hariri also expressed optimism that the crisis over his resignation, which he later suspended, is about to fizzle out. Hariri spoke to the Paris Match magazine in an interview published on Thursday.

He also said his resignation was meant to let the world know that Lebanon cannot tolerate the militant Hezbollah group's meddling in the affairs of Gulf countries — a reference to Yemen, where the kingdom is fighting Shiite rebels. Hezbollah denies having a military role there.