Longer-term mortgage rates slip for 2nd straight week
WASHINGTON — Long-term mortgage rates slipped this week, though shorter-term rates rose in response to better economic news that made it more likely the Federal Reserve will hike rates in December.
The rate on the benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage slipped to 3.9
The five-year adjustable mortgage rate jumped to 3.32
Mortgage rates have mostly fallen in the past 12 months, even as the Fed has lifted short-term rates. A year ago, the 30-year rate was 4.08
The 30-year rate is still above last year's average of 3.65