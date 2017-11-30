Markets Right Now: Stocks open broadly higher on Wall Street

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street a day after a steep drop in technology shares weighed on the market.

Banks and health care companies were among the biggest gainers early Thursday. JPMorgan Chase rose 1.1 per cent and UnitedHealth climbed 1.2 per cent .

Supermarket operator Kroger jumped 11.5 per cent after reporting a strong quarter, and arts and crafts store Michaels soared 17.6 per cent after its own results came in ahead of forecasts.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 13 points, or 0.5 per cent , to 2,638.