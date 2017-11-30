Markets Right Now: Stocks open broadly higher on Wall Street
A
A
Share via Email
The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street a day after a steep drop in technology shares weighed on the market.
Banks and health care companies were among the biggest gainers early Thursday. JPMorgan Chase rose 1.1
Supermarket operator Kroger jumped 11.5
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 13 points, or 0.5
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 114 points, or 0.5