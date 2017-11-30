News / World

Merkel, rival to meet German president amid gov't impasse

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2017 file photo German Chancellor Angela Merkel, head of the Christian Democratic Party CDU, passes by her challenger Martin Schulz, head of the Social Democratic Party SPD, prior to a TV talk of the party leader in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, after the German parliament elections. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has invited both for a talk on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017 to look for a solution in the stuck German government building process. (AP Photo/Gero Breloer, pool)

BERLIN — Germany's president is to hold talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel and the leader of the centre -left Social Democrats, Martin Schulz, with the aim of breaking the impasse over the formation of a new government.

Schulz, Merkel and her Bavarian ally Horst Seehofer will meet at the presidential palace Thursday night to explore the possibility of forming a coalition like the one that makes up the outgoing government.

Talks between Merkel's conservative bloc and two smaller parties to form a previously untried coalition collapsed earlier this month. Schulz initially refused to consider another so-called "grand coalition" after a disastrous showing of the Social Democrats in the election on Sept. 24.

But following an appeal from President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, he reversed course and said his party is now open to holding talks.

