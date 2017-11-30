Merkel, rival to meet German president amid gov't impasse

BERLIN — Germany's president is to hold talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel and the leader of the centre -left Social Democrats, Martin Schulz, with the aim of breaking the impasse over the formation of a new government.

Schulz, Merkel and her Bavarian ally Horst Seehofer will meet at the presidential palace Thursday night to explore the possibility of forming a coalition like the one that makes up the outgoing government.

Talks between Merkel's conservative bloc and two smaller parties to form a previously untried coalition collapsed earlier this month. Schulz initially refused to consider another so-called "grand coalition" after a disastrous showing of the Social Democrats in the election on Sept. 24.