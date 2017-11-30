Merkel, rival to meet German president amid gov't impasse
BERLIN — Germany's president is to hold talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel and the leader of the
Schulz, Merkel and her Bavarian ally Horst Seehofer will meet at the presidential palace Thursday night to explore the possibility of forming a coalition like the one that makes up the outgoing government.
Talks between Merkel's conservative bloc and two smaller parties to form a previously untried coalition collapsed earlier this month. Schulz initially refused to consider another so-called "grand coalition" after a disastrous showing of the Social Democrats in the election on Sept. 24.
But following an appeal from President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, he reversed course and said his party is now open to holding talks.