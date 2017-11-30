Moscow mulls tit-for-tat in Russia-US media spat

MOSCOW — A senior Russian lawmaker says that U.S. media could lose access to government agencies in retaliation for the withdrawal of a Kremlin-funded television station's credentials in the United States.

A committee that governs Capitol Hill access for broadcast journalists on Wednesday withdrew credentials for Kremlin-funded RT after the company complied earlier this month with a U.S. demand that it register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Alexei Pushkov, chairman of the committee on information policy at the upper chamber of the Russian parliament, told the RIA Novosti news agency on Thursday that "a mirror response should follow."