Myanmar's Suu Kyi visiting China amid crackdown criticism
BEIJING — Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi is visiting friendly
China has studiously avoided criticizing the crisis and Suu Kyi can be expected to receive a warm welcome when she meets with President Xi Jinping. During the visit that begins Friday, China will also likely push for the restart of a controversial dam project in northern Myanmar that has caused conflicts.
More than 620,000 Rohingya have fled Myanmar and poured into Bangladesh over the last few months amid a scorched earth campaign by Myanmar's military that the United Nations and United States describe as "ethnic cleansing."
China, a longstanding friend of Myanmar during the Southeast Asian country's isolation from the West, has been helping shield it from criticism.