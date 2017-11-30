New charges filed against indicted Baltimore officer

BALTIMORE — An indicted member of a specialized unit of Baltimore's police force is facing new charges alleging he planted heroin during a 2010 arrest.

Former Baltimore police sergeant Wayne Earl Jenkins is one of the members of the disbanded Gun Trace Task Force being investigated by a federal grand jury.

A new five-count indictment alleges that Jenkins was driving an unmarked car with another officer dubbed "Officer No. 1."

He allegedly told a third officer he was going to send Officer No. 1 to search a suspect's car because he was "clueless" that drugs had already been planted.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Jenkins wrote in charging documents that the officer who found drugs was Sean Suiter.