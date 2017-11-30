Officials investigating ricin found in retirement apartment

SHELBURNE, Vt. — Federal authorities and police are continuing to investigate the discovery of the deadly toxin ricin inside an apartment at a Vermont retirement community.

The acting Shelburne Police chief says he and the FBI returned to Wake Robin on Thursday.

First responders were called to the senior living facility in the town of Shelburne on Tuesday for possible ricin exposure. The substance field-tested positive for the poison and testing at the Vermont Department of Health laboratory early Wednesday also was positive for ricin.

The department has confirmed that one resident was being treated at a hospital but says no one is ill with ricin poisoning.