Oh, deer: Startled doe scrambles through Mississippi school
ENTERPRISE, Miss. — A deer darted through two hallways of a Mississippi school, startling students as they were arriving for the day.
People jumped out of the way and no one was injured.
Enterprise Middle School is in a rural, wooded area about 100 miles (161
He says the doe bloodied its nose by jumping and hitting a window three times; it then ran through an open door.
Brannan says "that deer was moving full-throttle" as it scrambled down two tile hallways, going about 200 feet (61