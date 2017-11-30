Oh, deer: Startled doe scrambles through Mississippi school

ENTERPRISE, Miss. — A deer darted through two hallways of a Mississippi school, startling students as they were arriving for the day.

People jumped out of the way and no one was injured.

Enterprise Middle School is in a rural, wooded area about 100 miles (161 kilometres ) east of Jackson. Principal Marlon Brannan says it's unusual to see deer on campus, but this doe was grazing on a playground Wednesday morning.

He says the doe bloodied its nose by jumping and hitting a window three times; it then ran through an open door.