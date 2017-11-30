OPEC poised to extend oil production cuts to support prices
VIENNA — Key OPEC oil ministers expressed preference Thursday for extending crude output cuts until the end of next year, strengthening expectations that the oil cartel will decide to continue pumping less oil for more dollars.
Even bitter rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran appeared on the same page going into Thursday's meeting.
"My preference is to go for a 9-month extension," Khalid Al-Falih of Saudi Arabia told reporters, while Bijan Namdar Zanganeh, his Iranian counterpart, said the meeting will "reach agreement about rolling over" the supply cuts.
Traditional tensions between the two nations have led to disarray in the past and have spiked in recent months, with their struggle for Middle East dominance potentially exacerbating different positions on oil.
