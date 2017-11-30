Police identify Reno high-rise gunman killed by SWAT team

RENO, Nev. — Police have identified the former California man who took a woman hostage and opened fire on a downtown Reno street from a high-rise condominium before a SWAT team killed him.

Police say the investigation continues to suggest 30-year-old Lucas Stone of Reno may have been hallucinating Tuesday when he fired shots from an eighth floor condominium near the main casino drag. No one else was hurt.

The Washoe County medical examiner identified Stone but has released no other details about his death.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports he moved from Sacramento to a Reno apartment within the past year and recently divorced.

Sparks Police Lt. Michael Keating said Wednesday that investigators believe Stone acted alone.