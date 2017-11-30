Redevelopment of historic motel along Route 66 begins

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Work to restore another old motel along historic Route 66 in Albuquerque is underway.

Mayor Richard Berry and other officials marked the beginning of construction Wednesday. Berry said redevelopment of the site will breathe new life into the area and attract locals as well as tourists.

Albuquerque is partnering with Anthea @ Nob Hill LLC to bring the De Anza Motor Lodge back to life. The property has sat vacant for years.

The $8 million project will feature a boutique motel, an extended stay hospitality hotel, up-scale apartments, a restaurant and retail space.

The developer also will work with Zuni Pueblo to preserve the historic Shalako Murals on the property so they can remain on display for public tours.