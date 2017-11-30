Russian PM: suing Navalny would only give him publicity

MOSCOW — Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev says he has no intention of suing opposition leader Alexei Navalny as it would only help him win more publicity.

A Navalny YouTube video exposing Medvedev's alleged collection of mansions, villas and vineyards has gotten over 25 million views since its release in March and helped trigger a series of anti-Kremlin protests this year.

Medvedev, who had earlier dismissed Navalny's video as "nonsense," said in a TV interview broadcast Thursday that he hasn't taken Navalny to court because it would only give the opposition leader "extra advertising." Medvedev said, "the more you comment on those crooks and cheats, the more you help them."