Texas officer fired in shooting of black man seen as suspect

MESQUITE, Texas — A police officer in suburban Dallas has been fired after investigators determined he violated department policy in the shooting of a black man who was mistaken for a burglar as he attempted to unlock his own truck.

Mesquite police Chief Charles Cato said in a statement late Wednesday that officer Derick Wiley was fired following a review of the Nov. 8 shooting.

Cato did not indicate which department policy Wiley violated.

Authorities have said Lyndo Jones was shot twice after officers responded to a report of someone breaking into a vehicle, setting off its alarm. The shooting occurred as Jones scuffled with Wiley, who is also black, and other officers.

Authorities later acknowledged that the truck belonged to Jones.