The Latest: Conyers urged to quit; Franken probe begins

WASHINGTON — The Latest on accusations of sexual misconduct in Congress (all times local):

6 p.m.

As allegations of sexual misconduct against powerful lawmakers roil Congress, House Democrats are calling on Michigan congressman John Conyers to resign.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi characterizes the multiple accusations against Conyers as "serious, disappointing and very credible." She says he should quit.

The allegations against Conyers include repeated propositions for sex, and retaliation against a former aide who rebuffed his advances. His lawyer, Arnold Reed, is rejecting the requests that Conyers leave the House. The lawmaker continues to profess his innocence.

In the Senate, such harsh judgment is being reserved for embattled Minnesota Sen. Al Franken. A Senate ethics panel is opening a preliminary inquiry into Franken's actions.

Five women have accused the Democrat of misconduct. His spokesman says that Franken has never intentionally engaged in such conduct.

___

5:45 p.m.

As allegations of sexual misconduct against powerful lawmakers roil Congress, a Senate ethics panel is opening a preliminary inquiry into Minnesota Sen. Al Franken.

Five women in the last two weeks have accused the Democrat of misconduct in years past. On Thursday, a woman told CNN that Franken cupped her right breast when she stood next to him for a photo in December 2003.

Senators on the bipartisan ethics panel say in a statement that they are aware of the allegations and are opening the inquiry into Franken's alleged misconduct.

Franken has apologized and said he welcomes an ethics investigation.