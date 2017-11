The Latest: Is Flynn taking plea deal in Russia probe?

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the investigations into Trump campaign associates and Russian election interference (all times local):

3:25 p.m.

The few public signs emanating from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation increasingly raise the prospect that former national security adviser Michael Flynn is looking to cut a deal.

But many questions remain about what charges, if any, Flynn would face and whether Mueller's prosecutors are focused on his private business dealings and truthfulness with federal agents, or if they're looking for a bigger fish like the president himself or those who remain in his inner circle.

In recent days, White House lawyers have downplayed the significance of Flynn's legal troubles for the president, drawing a clear line between Flynn's personal baggage and his work on the Trump campaign and the administration.

___

3 a.m.

President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner has been questioned by special counsel Robert Mueller's team of investigators about former national security adviser Michael Flynn. That comes from a person familiar with the investigation.

The person confirmed to The Associated Press Wednesday that the questioning of Kushner earlier this month took about 90 minutes or less and was aimed in part at establishing whether Kushner had any information on Flynn that might be exculpatory.