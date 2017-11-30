The Latest: Study: End 24/7 subways to speed system repair

NEWARK, N.J. — The Latest on recommendations by the Regional Plan Association to curtail weekday, overnight subway service in New York to accelerate repairs to the problem-plagued system (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

An urban planning think-tank is recommending an aggressive plan to repair and improve New York's aging subway system in the next 15 years by, among other things, curtailing one of the city's signature features: its round-the-clock subway service.

The Regional Plan Association released its master plan Thursday. The group's president says the "era of 24-hour subway service is over" and that ride-hailing companies and expanded bus service could fill in during weeknights when ridership is light.

Service would still operate 24/7 on weekends.

The change would allot more hours for repair work.

One publication has already called the idea a plan to "snuff the pride" of New York.

The RPA's recommendations also include restructuring New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, creating a national park in New Jersey's Meadowlands to combat sea level rise and adding highway tolls to help pay for infrastructure projects.

