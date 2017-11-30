The Latest: Yemeni officials say clashes continue in capital

SANAA, Yemen — The Latest on developments in Yemen (all times local):

5:50 p.m.

Yemeni security officials say clashes between rival factions in the rebel-held capital, Sanaa, are continuing for a second day.

They say Thursday that Shiite Houthi rebels have largely taken control of a southern Sanaa neighbourhood centred around a mosque named after the country's former president, Ali Abdullah Saleh, whose forces are allied with the rebels.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they weren't authorized to talk to reporters.

The Houthis reportedly were supported by reinforcements from their northern stronghold and drove out forces loyal to Saleh with rocket-propelled grenades and machine-gun fire, occupying buildings used by his political party. The officials say the Houthis accuse Saleh of fomenting a coup with the help of the United Arab Emirates, whose allies control territory in the south.

(Ahmed al-Haj in Sanaa)

12:15 p.m.

Yemeni security officials say clashes between rival factions in the rebel-held capital, Sanaa, have killed about 10 fighters from both sides.

The officials say the fighting on Wednesday night in a southern Sanaa neighbourhood centred around a mosque named after the country's former president, Ali Abdullah Saleh, whose forces are allied with the Shiite rebels also known as Houthis.

The two allies control much of Yemen's north and are facing off against a Saudi-led, U.S.-backed coalition fighting on behalf of the country's internationally recognized government.

Saleh's party accused the Houthis of attempting to occupy the mosque and sparking clashes that spread to nearby areas including the homes of Saleh's family. The statement appealed for calm.