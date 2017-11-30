Top security official: Germany's learned lessons from attack

BERLIN — Germany' Interior Minister says the country's security agencies have made big improvements in their surveillance of suspected extremists since a truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market that killed 12 people almost a year ago.

Thomas de Maiziere said Thursday after a meeting with senior security officials that restrictions on communications monitoring had been eased and authorities can force people they consider potential threats to wear electronic tags.

De Maiziere said the exchange of information at the European level had also been improved and it's become easier to detain and deport suspects.

He said "Germany and Europe continue to be in the focus of international terrorism and the terror threat remains high."