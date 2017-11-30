Transgender student sues Illinois district over locker room

PALATINE, Ill. — A suburban Chicago school district that previously faced a federal complaint over a transgender student's use of a girls' locker room is now facing a lawsuit over the issue.

Palatine High School senior Nova Maday filed the lawsuit Thursday against Palatine's Township High School District 211. The lawsuit asks that Maday be allowed to use the girls' locker room to change for physical education classes.

Attorneys with the American Civil Liberties Union are representing the 18-year-old student, who says school officials have made her change in other facilities.

The district previously allowed a transgender student at a different high school to use the girls' locker room with a private changing station. That followed a 2013 federal complaint and intervention from the administration of then-President Barack Obama.