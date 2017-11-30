Turkey: trial of banker is plot schemed by US-based cleric

ANKARA, Turkey — A government minister has branded the New York trial of a Turkish banker on charges of violation of sanctions against Iran, as a new attempt by U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen to harm Turkey's government.

Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag told state-run Anadolu Agency on Thursday that Turkish-Iranian gold trader Reza Zarrab was under pressure to slander Turkey.

Zarrab has pleaded guilty and is now co-operating with U.S. investigators against Halkbank's former deputy chief. He testified on Wednesday that he paid over $50 million in bribes to Turkey's finance minister in 2012 for his help in laundering Iranian money.

Turkey claims the U.S. judiciary has been influenced by a network led by Gulen and calls the trial a sham.