Turkey: trial of banker is plot schemed by US-based cleric
ANKARA, Turkey — A government minister has branded the New York trial of a Turkish banker on charges of violation of sanctions against Iran, as a new attempt by U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen to harm Turkey's government.
Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag told state-run Anadolu Agency on Thursday that Turkish-Iranian gold trader Reza Zarrab was under pressure to slander Turkey.
Zarrab has pleaded guilty and is now
Turkey claims the U.S. judiciary has been influenced by a network led by Gulen and calls the trial a sham.
Ankara accuses Gulen of orchestrating last year's failed coup. Gulen denies involvement.
