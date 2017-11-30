Turkish police raids target 66 people, including pilots

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's state-run news agency said police are conducting simultaneous raids to detain 66 people — including a number of fighter pilots — wanted for suspected links to a network led by U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen.

Anadolu Agency says Thursday the raids at some 40 locations in Turkey's central Eskisehir province targeted soldiers and so-called "secret imams" who allegedly directed Gulen's followers within the armed forces.

Turkey accuses Gulen of orchestrating last year's coup attempt that led to more than 250 deaths. Gulen has denied involvement.

Turkey launched a massive crackdown after the coup, resulting in some 50,000 arrests and the dismissal of more than 110,000 people from state jobs, including the military.