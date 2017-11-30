Vermont city thanks French city for misspelled jerseys

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont's capital city has said merci via Skype to a French city it's named after for some misspelled soccer jerseys that were sent its way.

Montpelier (mahnt-PEEL'-yuhr), Vermont, says Montpellier (mahn-peel-YAY'), France, ordered jerseys for its professional soccer team and fans but the jerseys came in misspelled, with just one L instead of two. The city in southern France decided to send the jerseys to Montpelier, Vermont, which is spelled with one L, not two.