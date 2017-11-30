Wisconsin county settles suit over augmented-reality games

Milwaukee County plans to settle a lawsuit from an augmented-reality game developer that challenged an ordinance requiring developers to get local permits for apps like Pokemon Go to be played in parks.

Under the settlement agreement, the county won't enforce its rule and will pay $83,000 in attorneys' fees for California-based developer Candy Lab Inc.

Milwaukee County passed the first-of-its-kind requirement in February because large crowds of Pokemon Go players left trash all around a park the previous summer. County officials argued that developers should pay the clean-up costs.

But a federal judge in July agreed with Candy Lab's argument that the ordinance violated its free speech rights because it was developing a poker game that would be affected.