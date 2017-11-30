Yemeni officials: Rivals clash in rebel-held capital, 10 die
SANAA, Yemen — Yemeni security officials say clashes between rival factions in the rebel-held capital, Sanaa, have killed about 10 fighters from both sides.
The officials say the fighting on Wednesday night in a southern Sanaa
The two allies control much of Yemen's north and are facing off against a Saudi-led, U.S.-backed coalition fighting on behalf of the country's internationally recognized government.
Saleh's party accused the Houthis of attempting to occupy the mosque and sparking clashes that spread to nearby areas including the homes of Saleh's family. The statement appealed for calm.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they weren't authorized to talk to reporters.
