17-year-old shot as waited for bus; 3rd student shot in week

PITTSBURGH — A 17-year-old Pittsburgh boy has been shot and injured as he waited for his morning bus — the third student from his school shot this week.

Officials tell WPXI-TV the boy is a junior at Woodland Hills High School and was shot Friday. His name hasn't been released.

Sixteen-year-old Jerame Turner was also a junior at Woodland Hills when he was shot and killed Monday night. A 13-year-old was also shot and is expected to survive. It's not clear where he went to school.

And 14-year-old Augustus Gray was shot Saturday and died this week. He was an eighth grader at Woodland Hills Junior/Senior High School.