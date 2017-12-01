2 officers shoot, wound fleeing suspect in car in Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Authorities say two Florida police officers opened fire on a suspect who struck one of them with a car.
A Tallahassee police statement says 29-year-old Deshone Donald was shot and wounded Thursday night. He faces two counts of fleeing officers.
Authorities say officers tried to pull over Donald's car Thursday night, but he fled. A sheriff's helicopter located the car and directed police to it.
Police say officers on foot tried to detain Donald, but he crashed into several vehicles and struck one officer. That officer and another opened fire on Donald. Police didn't say how many times he was hit.
Donald's wounds weren't considered life-threatening. It wasn't immediately known if he has an attorney.
Treated at a hospital and released, the officer is expected to make a full recovery.
