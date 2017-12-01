3 corrections officers being charged in West Virginia escape
A
A
Share via Email
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Authorities say three West Virginia correctional officers are being charged with permitting the escape of an inmate who was captured four days later in Texas as he tried to swim to Mexico.
WCHS-TV reports criminal complaints say the three South Central Regional Jail employees being charged with the
Todd Boyes of Caldwell, Ohio, escaped early on Oct. 25, but his absence wasn't noticed for about 36 hours.
___
Information from: WCHS-TV, http://www.wchstv.com