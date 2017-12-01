Allegiant Air suspending flight between Las Vegas and Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — Allegiant Air has announced that it will suspend its service between Ogden and Las Vegas after less than two weeks that it began offering the nonstop service.

Ogden City Chief Administrative Officer Mark Johnson told the Standard-Examiner Thursday that the service will be suspended starting Jan. 5 due to low passenger numbers in comparison to other Allegiant flights out of the Ogden-Hinckley Airport.

Allegiant Air spokeswoman Hilarie Grey says it will be a seasonal suspension.

Grey did not provide an estimate of when the service could return.

___