Attorney to discuss embattled Conyers' health and plans
DETROIT — The lawyer for U.S. Rep. John Conyers says he'll discuss the congressman's health and future plans at a news conference later Friday.
Attorney Arnold Reed's announcement comes as the 88-year-old Democratic lawmaker faces sexual harassment allegations from former staff members and a day after Conyers was admitted to a hospital because he was feeling lightheaded.
At least four House Democrats have said Conyers should resign, including Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and fellow Michigan Rep. Dan Kildee. Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan has also urged Conyers to step down.
Conyers has denied any wrongdoing. Reed has said that Conyers has no plans to resign and will fight the harassment allegations by the women.
