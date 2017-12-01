Big dunes? So what? Beach can be seized for new dune project
TOMS RIVER, N.J. — A judge says New Jersey can seize a privately owned beach with big sand dunes to make way for a protective dune project designed to be smaller than what's already there.
Residents of Midway Beach in Berkeley Township went to court trying to block the state from seizing the land — even though in many places the existing dunes are taller than those that are planned.
Assistant Attorney General David Apy pledged the state won't shorten any dunes.