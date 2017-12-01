Chinese drone maker denies giving data to government

BEIJING — The Chinese company that is the world's biggest maker of commercial drones is denying claims in a U.S. government document circulated online that it might be giving Beijing information about American law enforcement and utility companies.

DJI Ltd. denied suggestions in the document, posted on technology news websites , that it shared information about U.S. utility companies and other "critical infrastructure" with the Chinese government. A company statement said it doesn't look at flight logs, photos or video "unless customers actively upload and share them with us."