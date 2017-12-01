Conservatives rebel against House GOP plan to avert shutdown

WASHINGTON — Hard-right conservatives are rebelling against a plan by House GOP leaders for a two-week reprieve from a possible government shutdown next week.

Speaker Paul Ryan and other GOP leaders want to set a new government shutdown deadline just prior to Christmas to give time for talks with Democrats on the budget, hurricane relief and other unfinished business. Right now, Washington faces a Dec. 8 deadline.

Conservatives fear the new Dec. 22 deadline means they'll get legislation they don't like.

Democrats won't commit to helping the GOP pass the two-week funding bill. They want assurances that immigrants brought illegally to the U.S. as children will be given protection from deportation.