Conservatives rebel against House GOP plan to avert shutdown
WASHINGTON — Hard-right conservatives are rebelling against a plan by House GOP leaders for a two-week reprieve from a possible government shutdown next week.
Speaker Paul Ryan and other GOP leaders want to set a new government shutdown deadline just prior to Christmas to give time for talks with Democrats on the budget, hurricane relief and other unfinished business. Right now, Washington faces a Dec. 8 deadline.
Conservatives fear the new Dec. 22 deadline means they'll get legislation they don't like.
Democrats won't commit to helping the GOP pass the two-week funding bill. They want assurances that immigrants brought illegally to the U.S. as children will be given protection from deportation.
Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy insists "it'll be fine" and that they want to get all the work done.
