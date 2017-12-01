Dad charged with murder after 7-year-old finds mom's body

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Court documents say a Kansas City man has been charged with killing his wife after the couple's 7-year-old daughter told a school counsellor that she had found a body and "didn't want to be next."

Forty-five-year-old Benjamin Byers was charged Thursday with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, abandonment of a corpse and child endangerment in the death of Melissa Byers. Bond is set at $500,000. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.