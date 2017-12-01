Egypt: Friday prayers resume at attacked North Sinai mosque

EL-ARISH, Egypt — Hundreds of worshippers have performed their Friday prayers at a North Sinai mosque which was the site of Egypt's deadliest terrorist attack in its modern history that left more than 300 people killed.

Friday prayers were performed after Al-Rawdah mosque, located in a village near the small town of Bir al-Abd, was partially restored to accommodate worshippers for this week's prayers. Grand Mufti Shawki Allam, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmed al-Tayeb and the Minister of Religious Endowments Mohammed Gomaa attended Friday prayers at the mosque in a rare visit to the restive northern Sinai Peninsula.