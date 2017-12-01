EU official in Ireland as border issue bedevils Brexit talks

LONDON — European Council leader Donald Tusk is due to meet Ireland's prime minister in Dublin Friday, with the status of the Irish border threatening to derail divorce negotiations between the EU and Britain.

Tusk and Leo Varadkar are holding talks with just two weeks to go until EU leaders will decide whether Brexit negotiations will advance or stall indefinitely.

After Britain leaves the bloc in 2019, the currently invisible 310-mile ( 500-kilometre ) frontier will be the U.K.'s only land border with an EU country.

Britain says it wants to maintain a "frictionless" flow of people and goods with no border posts. But the Irish government is demanding to know how that will work if Britain is outside the EU's borderless single market and tariff-free customs union.

Ireland says that if Britain does not provide details, the EU will not agree to start discussing future relations and trade.

EU leaders are due to decide at a Dec. 14-15 summit whether there has been enough progress in divorce talks to move on to the next phase.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said Friday that Ireland is "uniquely exposed and vulnerable to the consequences of Brexit."

Any hurdles to the movement of people or goods could have serious implications for the economies on both sides, and for Northern Ireland's peace process. The military checkpoints and customs posts imposed during Northern Ireland's "Troubles" have vanished since a peace accord was signed in 1998, and trade across the border has thrived. Thousands of people live on one side and work on the other, or cross daily to shop or socialize.

"We have grown used to a border that is largely invisible," Coveney told reporters. "We have an all-island economy."

"We cannot allow an unintended consequence of Brexit to be an undermining of that relationship in future," he added.

One suggested solution is to allow Northern Ireland to stay in the customs union when the rest of the U.K. leaves. But that idea is anathema to Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party — and Prime Minister Theresa May's minority government relies on DUP support to stay in power.

Parliament's Brexit committee warned Friday that despite British government promises, it may be impossible to avoid border checks after Brexit.

The House of Commons' Exiting the EU Committee said British suggestions that technology could be used to replace physical infrastructure were "untested and speculative."