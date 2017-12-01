FBI asked to lead probe into Baltimore detective's death

Baltimore's police commissioner is asking the FBI to take over the investigation into the fatal shooting of a city homicide detective on the eve of his scheduled testimony to a federal grand jury investigating alleged police corruption.

In making the request Friday, Commissioner Kevin Davis expressed concern that federal officials hadn't provided information that could help his department investigate the Nov. 15 shooting of Detective Sean Suiter.

Davis has said Suiter was shot with his own gun after approaching a "suspicious" man in a vacant lot. The shooting came one day before Suiter was to testify before a grand jury probing an elite unit of indicted Baltimore officers.