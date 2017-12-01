Fed regulator moves to allow bigger jumps to stamp prices
WASHINGTON — Federal regulators are moving to give the U.S. Postal Service more freedom to raise stamp costs beyond the rate of inflation.
The Postal Regulatory Commission announced its decision Friday.
The commission's proposal would allow the beleaguered Postal Service to increase the price of a first-class stamp by an additional 2
The prospect of higher prices irks mail-order industry, which could pay millions more for sending items like prescription drugs and magazines and pass costs onto consumers.
The plan will go through a 90-day comment period before taking effect.