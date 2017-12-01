First jailed Dakota Access protesters appeal to high court
A
A
Share via Email
BISMARCK, N.D. — The first people to be sent to jail for protesting the Dakota Access oil pipeline in North Dakota have appealed to the state's Supreme Court.
Sixty-four-year-old Mary Redway of Providence, Rhode Island, and 27-year-old Alexander Simon of Lamy, New Mexico, were convicted Oct. 19 of
The Bismarck Tribune reports both are appealing their convictions, as is a third protester, 46-year-old Kevin Decker of St. Joseph, Missouri. He also was convicted of
Protests against the pipeline resulted in 761 arrests from August 2016 to February 2017. Opponents worried about environmental harm, which the developer said were unfounded.