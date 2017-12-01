Former Syracuse dean pleads guilty in prostitution case
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A prominent economist who's a former Syracuse University dean has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in his 2016 prostitution sting arrest.
Kavajecz was dean of the university's Martin J. Whitman School of Management for over three years. He made a video for students on academic integrity.
The Post-Standard also has reported that Kavajecz once worked at the Federal Reserve Board.
Mannara says Kavajecz "decided to move on with his life" instead of continuing to pursue legal remedies.
Information from: The Post-Standard, http://www.syracuse.com
