Former Syracuse dean pleads guilty in prostitution case

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A prominent economist who's a former Syracuse University dean has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in his 2016 prostitution sting arrest.

Defence attorney Louis Mannara tells The Post-Standard that Kenneth A. Kavajecz (KAH'-vay-ehk) has received a one-year conditional discharge after pleading guilty to a charge of attempted patronizing of a prostitute.

Kavajecz was dean of the university's Martin J. Whitman School of Management for over three years. He made a video for students on academic integrity.

The Post-Standard also has reported that Kavajecz once worked at the Federal Reserve Board.

Mannara says Kavajecz "decided to move on with his life" instead of continuing to pursue legal remedies.

