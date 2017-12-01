French town hopes to break record with huge Christmas creche

PARIS — Residents of a small French town are hoping to break a record for the world's biggest Provencal nativity scene.

Craftsmen in Aubagne joined forces to create a 150-square-meter (1,615-square-feet) nativity village. It sprawls around the room replete with 3,500 terracotta figurines in scenes that include Mary and Joseph, and even a French post office, cinema and bar with people playing cards.

Aubagne figurine-maker Philippe Rish said Friday the pieces were made by a "large community of passionate people."

The making of hand painted figurines, called "santons," is a famous local tradition in the southern Provence region that dates back to the French Revolution.