French town hopes to break record with huge Christmas creche
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
PARIS — Residents of a small French town are hoping to break a record for the world's biggest Provencal nativity scene.
Craftsmen in Aubagne joined forces to create a 150-square-meter (1,615-square-feet) nativity village. It sprawls around the room replete with 3,500 terracotta figurines in scenes that include Mary and Joseph, and even a French post office, cinema and bar with people playing cards.
Aubagne figurine-maker Philippe Rish said Friday the pieces were made by a "large community of passionate people."
The making of hand painted figurines, called "santons," is a famous local tradition in the southern Provence region that dates back to the French Revolution.
Aubagne's deputy mayor, Philippe Amy, said they hope Guinness World Records will register their feat before Christmas.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'We need help': Family scared as boy with severe autism returns home without supports
-
Former Blue Jays catcher Gregg Zaun fired from Sportsnet over ‘inappropriate behaviour’
-
Drunk driver with 2-year-old in back crashes into ditch: Halifax police
-
Halifax police investigating after man with head injuries found unconscious on sidewalk