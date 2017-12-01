German police evacuate neighbourhood in bomb scare
BERLIN — German police say they've evacuated a
Potsdam police said they cleared the area around where the object was found on Friday afternoon and are investigating.
They said they have not found any explosives but "the investigation continues."
Authorities are taking extra precautions following the attack on Berlin's Christmas market last year by an Islamic extremist who drove a truck into the crowd, killing 12 people.
