Hole in pipeline leaks oil into Louisiana marsh
NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Coast Guard says a hole in a pipeline has leaked oil into a marsh about 50 miles (80
XTO Energy spokesman Jeremy Eikenberry said Friday that the leak occurred Nov. 22 on a flow line, which transports product from wells to a nearby storage facility. The Fort Worth, Texas-based XTO owns the pipeline.
The Coast Guard reports that about 1,260 gallons (4,679
Eikenberry says the well was shut after the leak was discovered and will remain so until cleanup is completed.
The Coast Guard says a controlled burn was conducted Friday to remove the remaining oil from the marsh.
The cause of the spill is under investigation.
